Someone Is Selling Six Very Rare 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car Edition

We’re used to seeing a whole lot of exciting cars pop on the blocks of the various auctions taking place in America, including some so rare people are willing to pay big fortunes to get their hands on one. But what do you do when you get the chance of owning not one, not two, but six very rare cars of the same breed?
Having been a constant presence on the racing stage in America since forever, the track-going (for whatever purpose) Chevrolet Camaros got their fair share of road-going tributes. Back in 1993, those came in the form of the Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car Edition, of which just 645 were ever made.
All came powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 engine capable of developing 275 hp and tied to an automatic transmission, had black and white overalls, white alloy wheels, and air conditioning, among others.
Now, all of the 645 units were of course sold, but at least six of them seem to have landed in the hands of the same guy, and included in something called, obviously, the 1993 Camaro Pace Car Collection. Ever since they were purchased, they were all part of that collection and never sold retail.
Each of the six cars is just slightly used, with the most pristine one showing just 18 miles (29 miles) and the “most used” one 79 miles (127 km). They come with the original window stickers and the Pace Car decals that were never installed.
This incredible collection of cars is not selling in bulk, but separately, and it will go under the hammer next week in Orlando.
Mecum, the auction house tasked with selling the cars, expects to get up to $40,000 for each of them, making for a total of $240,000 for the owner if they all go during the sale.
