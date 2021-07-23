These Unique Luxury Watches Integrate Tech from the First Japanese Lunar Craft

“Space” has definitely been a buzzword over the past couple of weeks, with the infamous “billionaires into space” launches. No longer something completely foreign to us and unreachable, space is starting to look more and more like a familiar concept, with whole new exploring possibilities. To celebrate one of these possibilities, Citizen launched an exclusive collection of luxury watches.
Well-known for its high-end products, Citizen has unveiled 2 new models that are part of a collaboration with an up-and-coming Japanese company that is currently aiming to bring the world’s first commercial lunar exploration program. One of the finalists in the Google Lunar XPRIZE competition, ispace is planning 2 lunar missions as part of its Hakuto-R program, with the ambitious purpose of helping companies access “business opportunities on the Moon”.
What’s truly remarkable about these 2 luxury watches is that they not only have an exquisite design inspired by the lunar expeditions, but they’re even crafted from the same special material as some of the spacecraft components. The Japanese startup provided components crafted from the patented Super Titanium technology.
The first model, CC4016-75LE, is designed to recreate the dark side of the moon. The Duratect MRK-gold accents contrast with the black Duratect DLC, to express the light and dark side of the moon. An unusual accent for this type of sports watch, the mother-of-pearl subdial reminds us of the moon’s surface. On the back, an impressive image of the HAKUTO-R lunar craft is printed with inkjet technology. This model is limited to only 1,200 pieces.
The second one, AT8185-71E, is crafted with a unique dial with several layers, creating a 3D look that resembles the surface of the moon. The mother-of-pearl accents on the subdial and reflecting elements on the outer circumference add a touch of sparkle, reminding us of the stars. On the back, this model comes with a laser-etched Hakuto-R logo, and it’s limited to 1,600 pieces.
Both models are equipped with GPS timekeeping with worldwide reception, and come with high-end features, such as world time in 27 cities (40 time zones), universal coordinated time display, a perpetual calendar and a chronograph.
Keep in mind that both models are limited editions, with the CC4016-75LE available for $3,495 (€ 2,966), and the AT8185-71E for $2,295 € (1,947).
What’s truly remarkable about these 2 luxury watches is that they not only have an exquisite design inspired by the lunar expeditions, but they’re even crafted from the same special material as some of the spacecraft components. The Japanese startup provided components crafted from the patented Super Titanium technology.
The first model, CC4016-75LE, is designed to recreate the dark side of the moon. The Duratect MRK-gold accents contrast with the black Duratect DLC, to express the light and dark side of the moon. An unusual accent for this type of sports watch, the mother-of-pearl subdial reminds us of the moon’s surface. On the back, an impressive image of the HAKUTO-R lunar craft is printed with inkjet technology. This model is limited to only 1,200 pieces.
The second one, AT8185-71E, is crafted with a unique dial with several layers, creating a 3D look that resembles the surface of the moon. The mother-of-pearl accents on the subdial and reflecting elements on the outer circumference add a touch of sparkle, reminding us of the stars. On the back, this model comes with a laser-etched Hakuto-R logo, and it’s limited to 1,600 pieces.
Both models are equipped with GPS timekeeping with worldwide reception, and come with high-end features, such as world time in 27 cities (40 time zones), universal coordinated time display, a perpetual calendar and a chronograph.
Keep in mind that both models are limited editions, with the CC4016-75LE available for $3,495 (€ 2,966), and the AT8185-71E for $2,295 € (1,947).