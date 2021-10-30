Someone Has Invented the Bike Turn Signal Every Cyclist Needs

The number of cyclists on the road is on the rise, and while cars and bikes sometimes have a hard time getting along, it goes without saying the roads just need to be a safe place for everybody.
As far as cyclists are concerned, the first step in this regard is simple: just become not only more visible on the road but also more predictable.
And this is why a new device called tennus X1 is so great.
First and foremost, what’s tennus X1? Posted on Indiegogo for crowdfunding support, tennus X1 is a bicycle signal system that was designed with motorcycle standards in mind. In other words, it features lights that make you easier to notice without bugging other drivers.
The all-in-one system includes a patented brake sensor, a controller with mechanical switchers, a secure hanger, and bright LEDs that react according to the input. For example, the LEDs could just turn on while you’re on the road to make you more visible, but with the press of a button on the handlebar, they turn into flashing lights to show others where you’re going.
“Lights on tennus X1 produce a very concentrated light beam with a 20-degree beam angle (compared to 160 degrees on other LED taillight with SMD LED). This allows cyclists to be seen in a long-distance (night light up to 200 meters | signals light up to 1500 meters) with a very comfortable angle that will not dazzle drivers and riders at your back,” the parent company explains.
The device uses a rechargeable approach, and the inventor guarantees the tennus X1 is able to last no less than 38 hours per charge.
This is impressive, to say the least, especially because there’s also a low-battery indicator to always keep you in the know as far as the power level is concerned.
The project is yet to be fully funded, as it reached just 15 percent of its goal, though the campaign still has some 27 days to go.
