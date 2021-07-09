This Cycling Accessory Will Help You Easily Capture the Beauty of Your Rides

Cycling has a plethora of benefits, from health-related ones to offering you freedom on the road and a perfect solution to congested city traffic. But there is one other thing that makes riding your bike such a fun activity: you get to ride through beautiful places and landscapes. This strap was designed for photographers on the go, who want to capture their rides on camera and turn them into unforgettable memories.
We give you Makers in Motion, a camera strap designed specifically for bike use. The strap gives you the possibility to use your camera in three modes: Shoot, On the bike, and Off the bike. It comes with a three-point harness that ensures your camera will always stay out of your way on rough descents, but it can also convert to a traditional, two-point strap in one simple motion. You can conveniently tighten it when you’re not using your camera.
The four-feet strap is adjustable in length in multiple points, to offer the perfect fit for any type of body. It comes with a Fidlock magnetic buckle that quickly snaps in and can support up to 30 lbs of weight. And because this is an outdoor accessory, the Makers in Motion strap is waterproof and abrasion-resistant. However, despite its solid construction, the strap feels smooth on your body and won’t snag on clothing.
There’s also an optional OP/TECH hardware available that can support loads of up to 2.5 lbs.
The Makers in Motion camera strap was created by a UX designer in the Bay Area, in partnership with a cycling accessory designer in San Francisco.
You can find the Makers in Motion on Kickstarter, with the campaign for the strap already reaching and exceeding the $6,000 goal. Almost $9,000 has been pledged so far and there are still 23 days to go. One strap requires a $60 pledge and the estimated delivery time is October 2021.
