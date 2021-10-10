Someone Has Invented a Car Trash Bag Holder, and It’s Pure Genius

Let’s be honest about it, keeping our cars tidy and clean isn’t necessarily easy, and not even Monica Geller would be able to do it when traveling with a child.
The cup holders, especially the ones on the doors, often become trash bins, not only for empty bottles and coffee cups but for everything else too, though some of the most awful humans prefer to choose the worst way to deal with all the waste and throw it outside the window.
This is why the recently announced Car Trash Bag Holder is such an awesome product.
As you could easily figure out by simply reading its name, what this little device does is serve as a holder for trash bags, and it can be mounted either on the dashboard using a self-adhesive bar or around the headrests with the help of an adjustable silicone strap.
The holder itself looks pretty premium, so it shouldn’t necessarily be a problem to keep it on the dashboard. Sure, having all your trash in front of you all the time isn’t exactly convenient, but this should be an incentive to actually throw it away when it’s full, right?
The plastic bags, which are entirely leakproof, so they can even carry coffee cups and bottles of water, can accommodate up to 10 kilos (22 lbs) of trash, with extra rolls available right from the manufacturer.
Pulling out a new bag only comes down to pressing a button on the holder, and when it’s full, you can just tear it off at the perforated line. It’s that easy and convenient, and given the holder measures just 27 centimeters (10.5 inches) in length, it’s not that obtrusive either.
The Car Trash Bag Holder is currently listed for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, but the good news is the product has already reached its goal and will come to be this December. The cheapest version costs $29 as part of the Kickstarter campaign.
This is why the recently announced Car Trash Bag Holder is such an awesome product.
As you could easily figure out by simply reading its name, what this little device does is serve as a holder for trash bags, and it can be mounted either on the dashboard using a self-adhesive bar or around the headrests with the help of an adjustable silicone strap.
The holder itself looks pretty premium, so it shouldn’t necessarily be a problem to keep it on the dashboard. Sure, having all your trash in front of you all the time isn’t exactly convenient, but this should be an incentive to actually throw it away when it’s full, right?
The plastic bags, which are entirely leakproof, so they can even carry coffee cups and bottles of water, can accommodate up to 10 kilos (22 lbs) of trash, with extra rolls available right from the manufacturer.
Pulling out a new bag only comes down to pressing a button on the holder, and when it’s full, you can just tear it off at the perforated line. It’s that easy and convenient, and given the holder measures just 27 centimeters (10.5 inches) in length, it’s not that obtrusive either.
The Car Trash Bag Holder is currently listed for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, but the good news is the product has already reached its goal and will come to be this December. The cheapest version costs $29 as part of the Kickstarter campaign.