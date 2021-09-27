Dride 4K Dashcam Likes to Call Itself the Toughest One on the Planet

Dashcams are a controversial topic, but while they are frowned upon in some countries, others accept them as evidence in court. Regardless, they are useful for many things, especially in case of an accident. And the Dride 4K is not only packed with features, but it also claims to be the toughest dashcam on the planet.
While that’s most likely an overstatement, it still managed to get our attention, with its 4K resolution, Doppler radar-powered parking mode, and its 4G LTE module, to name just a few of its features.
The Dride 4K was designed by Dride, an Israel-based team of car fanatics, as they like to describe themselves. It is a sturdy piece of equipment that comes with an ultra-crisp resolution both during daytime and nighttime, and Dride claims it’s the “most rigid dashcam on the planet”.
It can operate at temperatures of up to 176 degrees F (80 Celsius), and it enters sleep mode if it gets above that, waking up once the temperature has cooled down. Heat dissipation is facilitated by its aluminum chassis.
The dashcam comes with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to deliver notifications to your phone, and in addition to those, you can also opt for the 4G LTE module that will make the cam useful even when you’re not around the car. With this module, you can get a remote live view of the vehicle no matter where you are.
In addition to the main front camera that comes with a 140-degree wide-angle lens, you can also opt for rear and internal cams, to be covered from all angles. The rear cam comes with full HD resolution though, not 4K. It connects wirelessly to the main unit.
A button on the main unit uploads the video to the cloud with a tap and you can share it on social media.
The radar-based parking mode is another useful feature on the Dride 4K dashcam, and the onboard radar continuously scans the environment. If any movement is detected or something gets too close to your vehicle, the Dride will start recording. Otherwise, the dashcam will go to sleep when your car is parked.
Free unlimited cloud storage for your road videos is included with the cam, and there’s an SD card slot available with all versions. You can also add 128Gb of internal storage.
The Dride app gives you access to your cloud videos and you can download them to your phone in 4K resolution.
Right now, the Dride 4K dashcam is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It’s already exceeded the $10,000 goal it was aiming for, with almost $390,000 raised so far. There are still 44 days to go in the campaign.
A complete package with the internal camera, the rear camera, and the 4G LTE module included requires a pledge of $330. The estimated delivery date is January 2022.
