A Wheel That Keeps on Rolling. Orion Electric Unicycle Promises 186 Miles per Charge

The micro-mobility market was valued at more than $40 billion in 2020, according to Valuates Reports, but numbers continue to grow from year to year. E-scooters and e-bikes are all the rage right now, but who says you need at least two wheels to get by? This electric unicycle promises insane capabilities, claiming to solve all your riding issues.
This beast of a wheel, as its developer likes to nickname it, is called Orion and it's a project that took two years of renderings, developing, and prototype testing, to get to where it is today. Which is still not the final production version, as there are still improvements to be made. The production shell, for instance, will be different than the one you see in the video.
The electric unicycle is the creation of Kayden Steel from Canada, along with a partner whose name we don’t know yet. Kayden Steel is also a co-owner/co-founder of Hextech, which manufactures custom pedals for electric unicycles.
Back to the specs of the wheel, it has an IPX6 rating, meaning it can cope with high-pressure water jets, and it packs a hollow motor that was made in-house. Another great feature of the Orion is its integrated full suspension, which claims to make the wheel suitable for any type of terrain, from the smoothest pavement to the roughest trails, and sandy beaches. The team is working on patents for both these systems.
Now for the best-selling features of the Orion: the unicycle promises a range of up to 186 miles (300 km) and a top speed of over 52 mph (85 kph).
The electric wheel will also come with custom Hextech pedals and the suspension will be fully adjustable. There will be internal pre-programmed riding modes available with the Orion, such as City, Race, Sand, Snow, Mountain, and even a Jump mode.
Right now, the unicycle is seeking funding via Kickstarter and there is more than a month left in the campaign. Assuming it will reach production, the Orion beast can be yours for a pledge of $5,300. But you won’t be able to wheel away on it until May 2023.
