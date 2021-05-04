Bittle Open Source Robot Is Your Very Own "Boston Dynamics Spot" Lookalike

5 This Small Gadget Safely Stores a Face Mask in Your Car

3 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Will Make U.S. Debut at Malibu Cars and Coffee

2 Yamaha YZF-R1M Face Mask Gets You Ready for the Winter

1 Deadly Serious Patrol Boat Looks Like a Lot of Fun on the Water

More on this:

Someone Has Created a Hygienic Way to Keep Your Mask Secure in the Car

For some reason, face masks have become the new air fresheners, and way too many people hang this must-have accessory to their rear-view mirror thinking this is a very convenient place to keep it within reach while in motion. 6 photos



Someone on



The solution is called CarMasKeeper and comes down to a pair of clamps that can be installed on the sun visor. The clamps feature a special design that allows the driver to mount and remove a face mask without even touching its surface, all by simply hooking and unhooking the elastic strings to and from the anchor points.



So in theory, you can just remove the face mask by holding the elastic strings and then place them on the two clamps on the



The clamps are extremely easy to install, and the creator of this device says pretty much any face mask type can fit, including cloth face masks, N95, and surgical masks.



Needless to say, this device is as simple as it could be, but on the other hand, with face masks unfortunately here to stay, we should all start looking for a way to keep them in place in the car and not hanging them on the mirror.



Listed on Kickstarter, CarMasKeeper needs a little over $8,000 to enter mass production. The 63 backers who supported the project already donated over $3,000, so there’s a chance the funding goal is reached in the 27 days left until the campaign comes to an end.



But in reality, hanging a face mask on the rear-view mirror is wrong for a large variety of reasons, starting with the simple fact that it can block your field of vision and therefore reduce visibility.Someone on Kickstarter has come up with a super-simple alternative that allows us to always keep the mask securely without actually hanging it on the mirror.The solution is called CarMasKeeper and comes down to a pair of clamps that can be installed on the sun visor. The clamps feature a special design that allows the driver to mount and remove a face mask without even touching its surface, all by simply hooking and unhooking the elastic strings to and from the anchor points.So in theory, you can just remove the face mask by holding the elastic strings and then place them on the two clamps on the sun visor . Flip the sun visor and you’re ready to go.The clamps are extremely easy to install, and the creator of this device says pretty much any face mask type can fit, including cloth face masks, N95, and surgical masks.Needless to say, this device is as simple as it could be, but on the other hand, with face masks unfortunately here to stay, we should all start looking for a way to keep them in place in the car and not hanging them on the mirror.Listed on Kickstarter, CarMasKeeper needs a little over $8,000 to enter mass production. The 63 backers who supported the project already donated over $3,000, so there’s a chance the funding goal is reached in the 27 days left until the campaign comes to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.