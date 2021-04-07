will.i.am Unveils Xupermask With Bluetooth and LED Glow Lights

Desperate times call for desperate modern solutions, and high-tech masks are making their debut in 2021, at a time when they can’t be more relevant. The most recent such gizmo comes from rapper will.i.am, who announced the Xupermask, made with Honeywell. Priced at $299, it comes with all sorts of tech features.
Jose I. Fernandez, known for his Batman and Fantastic Four superhero costume designs, the iconic Daft Punk helmets, and the recently designed SpaceX astronaut suit, partnered with the Black Eyed Peas member to create the intelligent mask. It’s not the first tech project that Will.i.am takes on. Having his own company, i.am.+, the artist is aiming for products that combine fashion with technology.
Honeywell states that the mask is not meant for medical use, and even though it’s not a respiratory protective device, it can be worn all year, provided that the HEPA filters which accompany it are changed every month.
The smart silicone mask has in stock three-speed dual fans, a noise reduction microphone, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, and a magnetic earbud docking system. It also has a seven-hour provided battery life and features a charging option while the mask is worn.
The innovative device comes with a Xuperkit that contains HEPA filters, multi-size ear tips, a charging cable, and a fabric mask. Honeywell announces the launch on April 8th on the official site Xupermask.
“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style,” said will.i.am in a statement.
This type of product is not new on the market. Project Hazel already beat it to first place, but this comes to show that wearable technology is making waves in the context of a health crisis that already kickstarted a mask culture.
Honeywell states that the mask is not meant for medical use, and even though it’s not a respiratory protective device, it can be worn all year, provided that the HEPA filters which accompany it are changed every month.
The smart silicone mask has in stock three-speed dual fans, a noise reduction microphone, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, and a magnetic earbud docking system. It also has a seven-hour provided battery life and features a charging option while the mask is worn.
The innovative device comes with a Xuperkit that contains HEPA filters, multi-size ear tips, a charging cable, and a fabric mask. Honeywell announces the launch on April 8th on the official site Xupermask.
“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style,” said will.i.am in a statement.
This type of product is not new on the market. Project Hazel already beat it to first place, but this comes to show that wearable technology is making waves in the context of a health crisis that already kickstarted a mask culture.