This Simple Gadget Makes Driving a Lot More Comfortable on a Sunny Day

Driving in bright sunlight is something that everybody wants to avoid, simply because the glare could eventually hurt your eyes and make it more difficult to see what’s in front of the car. 13 photos



VisorTwin is a very simple gadget that’s supposed to work together with these visors for added protection. And how they do this is as basic as it is brilliant.



Essentially a rectangular plate made of acrylic plastic and PPMA, or polymethyl methacrylate, VisorTwin attaches to the existing visors using dedicated clips, and with the help of a swivel mechanism, it can adjust to the right angle in order to block the sunlight.



And in addition to reducing the glare, VisorTwin also provides extra protection against UV rays.



Now seeking crowdfunding support on



As many drivers know already, similar products have been around for a while, but the makers of VisorTwin say their own model comes with a series of benefits, including the UV ray protection and the adjustable angle.



“This existing product protects you only from glaring sunlight coming through the windshield. It offers no protection from UV rays coming through the door window. On the other hand, VisorTwin, used in conjunction with the built-in car visor, offers protection from the FRONT and the SIDE,” they say on the Kickstarter page.



Now seeking crowdfunding support on Kickstarter, VisorTwin can be yours with just a $27 donation on the linked page. When it hits the market, the product is expected to be priced at $29. According to the information posted by the developing company, VisorTwin is projected to begin shipping in December. The crowdfunding campaign has already exceeded the $2,700 goal, as Kickstarter users donated nearly $4,800 with 49 days still left to go.

