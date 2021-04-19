autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Space Month  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Will Make U.S. Debut at Malibu Cars and Coffee

19 Apr 2021, 22:49 UTC ·
Home > News > Car Profile
Somewhat unexpected for a premium-oriented automaker with customers who are past their prime, Audi is trying to attract younger customers into the showroom with the RS e-tron GT. The four-ringed company will debut its go-faster EV at Cars and Coffee instead of a fancier event, which is quite a change from the standpoint of the marque’s core clientele.
143 photos
2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT2022 Audi RS e-tron GT
The gathering chosen by Audi for the car’s U.S. premiere is Malibu Cars and Coffee, which is always full of exotica and over-the-top expensive customs. Of course, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is recommending everyone in attendance to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

A combination between an executive sedan, a sports car, and a grand tourer, the RS e-tron GT develops 590 horsepower in most driving scenarios. The overboost function unleashes 637 horsepower from two e-motors, and torque is estimated at 612 pound-feet (830 Nm) on wide-open throttle.

Audi quotes 3.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), the kind of acceleration that would make a V10-powered supercar blush in awe. I’m referring to the R8, which is probably going to be succeeded by an electric supercar according to a statement by R&D head Marcus Duesmann.

Top speed, however, is where the newcomer doesn’t challenge a combustion-engined powerhouse. The RS e-tron GT can keep on accelerating until 155 miles per hour (make that 250 kilometers per hour) because of the rear-mounted transmission with a second-gear ratio of 8.2 to one. First gear, meanwhile, features a shorter ratio of 15.6 to one.

Similar to the 2021 Porsche Taycan sedan and Taycan Cross Turismo jacked-up shooting brake, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT feature an 800-volt electrical architecture. This piece of technology allows the Audis to charge at 270 kW on DC fast-charging stations, which allows the battery to replenish from five to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes. As for driving range, the e-tron GT brothers are good for 238 and 232 miles (383 and 373 kilometers) as per internal estimates tailored to the EPA’s test cycles.
2022 Audi RS e-tron GT debut 2022 Audi e-tron GT EV Audi RS e-tron GT sedan Audi e-tron GT US
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day