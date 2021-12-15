Someone Claims to Have Hit Woman's Suzuki, Leaves Offensive Note Insulting Her Car



But given all we know about how some people love bullying others online or in real life, is this story so far-fetched? My answer would be no. If the story is, indeed, true, luckily, there’s no actual damage she has to pay for.







Everyone who has been involved in an accident , be it a light tapping, knows paperwork is the worst. What if you don’t even know who did it?A woman, whose name is Sarah Hall, just shared on her Facebook account the message she found when she returned to her car parked in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester.The mom of two posted that the note was attached to her windscreen and wrote: “Sorry hit your car. But not giving my details as your car is s**t!” After the rude message, the author changed its pace and added: “Have a nice day, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” She captioned the picture: "Anyone want to own up to this? My car hasn’t been it but who ever did this put my mirrors in and wipers out?”Imagine the bafflement! Of course, Hall, 30, quickly checked out her vehicle to see what the damage was, but she couldn’t see anything out of the ordinary.The woman’s car in question is a Suzuki Celerio from 2015, and she revealed she paid almost $6,000 (£4,500) two years ago for the vehicle which she thinks is in “decent condition.”She told Manchester Evening News : "My car is fine I’m just curious who did it? My car is s**t but only I’m allowed to say that. All the mirrors were pushed in and wipers up, except the one that had the note on.” She added: "I don’t think the note's genuine as I can’t see any damage. Unless I'm that daft I can't see it."I have to address the elephant in the room, though. Since the woman openly admitted not seeing any damage to her car, there have been multiple comments on social media that claim that never happened, and it’s all for clout.