Taxi Company G7 Suspends Tesla Model 3 Fleet After Alleged SUA Crash

Tesla often finds itself between a rock and a hard place due to the media’s insatiable hunger for crashes. Due to this pressure, a taxi company has decided to suspend its fleet of Model 3 sedans over a recent crash.
Seven of the 20 people injured are said to have sustained life-threatening injuries. The crash took place on Saturday evening in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. According to the taxi driver that was taking his family to a restaurant when the accident happened on December 11th, the Model 3 suddenly started accelerating, and he could not brake.
Jérôme Coumet, who serves as mayor of the 13th arrondissement, says that the accelerator pedal got stuck. Yann Ricordel, the deputy chief executive officer of G7, presented the initial findings to Tesla, and guess what? The risk of a technical dysfunction has been ruled out, hence the "alleged SUA crash" in the headline despite the mayor's hypothesis.
Alas, G7 has suspended its Model 3 fleet until the investigation is completed. “In the meantime, given the initial information we have gathered as we do on each serious accident, we have preferred to act responsibly to protect our drivers, passengers, and other road users,” Ricordel told Les Echos.
Ever since the late 2000s, horror stories of sudden unintended acceleration in Toyota vehicles have made the rounds. Tesla has had its fair share of SUA cases, and the Model 3 is known for alleged braking issues as well.
Remember when Consumer Reports brake tested the Model 3 from 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour)? The worrisome result prompted Tesla to over-the-air update the software to improve braking performance, and only after that did the Model 3 receive the CR stamp of approval.
More recently, the automaker headed by Elon Musk has admitted to screwing up the cameras in certain Model S, X, and 3 vehicles manufactured in the United States. More specifically, the repeater cameras may feature incorrectly printed circuit boards that may interrupt electrical continuity.
Jérôme Coumet, who serves as mayor of the 13th arrondissement, says that the accelerator pedal got stuck. Yann Ricordel, the deputy chief executive officer of G7, presented the initial findings to Tesla, and guess what? The risk of a technical dysfunction has been ruled out, hence the "alleged SUA crash" in the headline despite the mayor's hypothesis.
Alas, G7 has suspended its Model 3 fleet until the investigation is completed. “In the meantime, given the initial information we have gathered as we do on each serious accident, we have preferred to act responsibly to protect our drivers, passengers, and other road users,” Ricordel told Les Echos.
Ever since the late 2000s, horror stories of sudden unintended acceleration in Toyota vehicles have made the rounds. Tesla has had its fair share of SUA cases, and the Model 3 is known for alleged braking issues as well.
Remember when Consumer Reports brake tested the Model 3 from 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour)? The worrisome result prompted Tesla to over-the-air update the software to improve braking performance, and only after that did the Model 3 receive the CR stamp of approval.
More recently, the automaker headed by Elon Musk has admitted to screwing up the cameras in certain Model S, X, and 3 vehicles manufactured in the United States. More specifically, the repeater cameras may feature incorrectly printed circuit boards that may interrupt electrical continuity.
Les 1ers éléments de l’enquête indiquaient que l’accélérateur serait resté coincé.— Jérôme Coumet (@jerome_coumet) December 11, 2021
Je n’en sais pas davantage.
Laissons les policiers enquêter.