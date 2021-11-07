Snapchat Clown Replaces Chevy Truck's Tire With Pool Noodles, Bubble Wrap, and Duct Tape

Tiresize.com says the correct tire height and width for an early to mid-2000's Chevy C/10 Truck and Tahoe SUV is 245/55R16. Whichever size this mystery Snapchat influencer's ham-fisted attempt at some social media clout amounts to doesn't come close to those measurements, probably. We can only hope and assume he didn't do it to someone else's truck.
Usually, the "Discover" section of Snapchat, one of the social media platforms most associated with melting our brains and contributing to all society's ills, doesn't have much in the way of informative content. It's more so just a bit of a time-waster as you sit on a bus or train in between people's Snap-stories trying to convince you that their life is better and more fulfilling than yours.
But this particular clown decided it would be a total pro-gamer move to take a boxcutter blade to what's presumably the rear left tire of a mid-2000s Chevy truck. The way he digs the blade into the soft rubber and doesn't indicate whether he disposed of it properly is sure to drive at least one environmentalist up the wall. It's more likely to make people roll their eyes and go back to indulging in other people's Snapchat stories.
The amount of duct tape this man wastes holding several rolls together on a metal bar could make for a decent emergency space suit on some fictional moon base nearing a nuclear reactor meltdown. Or at least help re-shoot the final scene in season 2 of For All Mankind.
When mystery Snapchat clout seeker lowers his truck from the jack-lift, and his fun-sized tire hits the concrete like some hellish recreation of a child's bouncy castle, one can only think that humans have come full circle, and the apocalypse just might be around the corner.
In a world where this man might have gotten a huge ad-money payday for his part in this fiasco, can you really blame an angry and vengeful God? We can at least laugh as the "tire" falls apart after rolling back and forth a few feet. So, then, mission accomplished? I guess?
