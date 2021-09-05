This 2018 Silverado Modded to Look Like a Classic C10 Destroys the Cool Meter

There’s an abundance of American truck fanatics that’d pay their way out of house and home to get their hands on the perfect combination of the best traits between modern pickup trucks and classic retro styling. And some of those fans should look no further than Cheswick, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. for the chance of finding something to their liking.
It is there where a dealer by the name MaxMotive resides, complete with some remarkable stock for sale, including, for instance, a beautifully restored 1964 Corvette, and a low mileage V-code 1970 Plymouth Superbird.
It takes something truly one of a kind to stand among company of that caliber, and it’s safe to say this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado heavily modified to mirror replicate the front and rear of a classic 1972 Chevy C10 definitely demands attention.
This truck is a standard 2018 ¾ ton Crew-Cab Silverado with a 5.3-liter EcoTec V8 and all the modern trimmings no modern truck can survive without.
The exterior of this truck is a different story, heavily modified to mirror replicate the front and rear facia of a classic 1970s Chevy C10.
All the components that were integrated into the construction of this custom truck came from genuine classic C10 Chevy trucks, according to the advertisement on MAXMotive’s official webpage.
The custom two-tone paint job is near identical to the one sported on the vintage 70s C10 trucks.
That, along with the chunky vintage-looking all-terrain tires, blurs the line between a resto-modded classic truck and a modern truck made to look like a car much older than it actually is.
This handcrafted custom vehicle undoubtedly took a crew of skilled craftsmen hundreds if not thousands of hours to create.
This is dually reflected in the asking price for this one-of-a-kind truck, a whopping $150,000, or a financed monthly payment of $1,700 per month.
Seeing as the average monthly payment for an average 2-bedroom apartment in the nearby city of Pittsburgh costs $300 less than that, this is a luxury item for a very particular type of enthusiast. The good thing is, these types of enthusiasts are usually able to front the bill.
