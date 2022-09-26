Smart Sports Car (SSC) SC-01 Denies BYD Ties, Tries to Offer Affordable EV Performance

On September 19, we told our readers about a new electric coupe that BYD would be developing for its luxury brand called R (for Revolution). We regret to inform you that the rumors spread on the Chinese media were false. On the other hand, the electric sports car made its premiere with a noble goal: to offer affordable performance in an electric vehicle.
The brand that will manufacture the new electric coupe is named Xiao Paoche, which translates to Smart Sports Car, or SSC. It has nothing to do with Shelby Super Cars, the maker of the Tuatara. Considering Shelby Super Cars is now called SSC North America, that probably had to do with trademark disputes.
The Chinese SSC’s first vehicle is the SC-01. It is expected to cost around RMB300,000 ($41,953 at the current exchange rate). Being affordable is relative: which other car capable of going from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds can you buy for that kind of money?
According to Sohu, the SC-01 is 4.09 meters (161 inches) long, 1.82 m (71.7 in) wide, 1.16 m (45.7 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.50 m (98.4 in). It seems it has nothing from BYD, not even the batteries. Instead of a battery pack under the floor, the SC-01 has it mounted behind the cabin and before the rear axle in a central position.
SSC says this arrangement does not compromise the center of mass because the entire vehicle is very low. The idea was to place the driver and their only passenger really close to the ground.
The SC-01 uses a space tube frame and has the clear goal of being light. Mission accomplished: it has a curb weight of 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds), which is relatively low compared to what other electric vehicles weigh, even if it is still heavier than a combustion-engined competitor.
The Chinese sports car with Lancia Stratos vibes has two electric motors: one for each axle. They allow it to deliver 320 kW (429 hp). According to Sohu, the battery pack with an undisclosed capacity offers a 500-kilometer (311-mile) NEDC range.
