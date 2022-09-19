BYD's Future Electric Coupé Has Lancia Stratos Vibes

It’s been a while since we first heard about a new BYD premium sub-brand. It would be called R (for Revolution) and make luxury SUVs, one of them able to compete with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. A new vehicle will make that sub-brand even more mysterious: it will target the sports car segment – more specifically, that of coupes.
The Chinese internet shared images of this new hard-top vehicle and Autohome published most of them. Sadly, the pictures did not come with much information about the car. All we know is that BYD is developing it, so it should have Blade Batteries and present the e-platform 3.0 that the Chinese carmaker chose to underpin all its new electric vehicles. A cell-to-body (CTB) battery arrangement – just like the one the BYD Seal has – is almost a given.
The most notable thing about the new EV is the round taillights. It is not the only thing screaming Lancia Stratos about the prototype: the characteristic spoiler at the end of the body shows this Italian rally champion inspired the BYD designers.
Another picture of the prototype beside what seems to be a Qin Plus EV demonstrates how low the new coupe will be. The sedan is 1.50 meters (58.9 inches) tall, and the new electric coupe’s roof is at the same level as its door glasses’ base. The new sports car is undoubtedly below 1.20 m (47.2 in), if it is not even shorter than that.
The rest of the vehicle presents a mix of classic and modern Corvette proportions, which is something intriguing. After all, an electric car does not need a long hood to accommodate an engine like Corvettes until the C7 did. It also does not require a lot of space behind the driver for a central V8 like the C8. It will be interesting to see what BYD decided to do with those body compartments: a massive frunk. Plenty of space for cargo behind the two occupants? It should take a while for us to figure this out.
