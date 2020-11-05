Slammed Lamborghini Countach "Bad Bull" Is a Stance Shocker

Given the iconic status of the Lamborghini Countach, you would imagine this is the kind of machine not even the boldest of tuners dares to touch. Well, the example we have here, which comes all the way from Japan, is one of the exceptions.
While Sant'Agata Bolognese only brought 1,983 examples of the V12-animated rolling sculpture to the world, this is an LP5000 Quattrovalvole, so the production number for this breed goes down to 610 units.
Well, the vehicle is currently driven by an enthusiasts named Jack Masaki Harada, who has decided to add a few custom touches, thus ensuring this Raging Bull doesn't just stand out in the Land of the Rising Sun, but all over the world.
Fans of this customization style will tell you the mods emphasize the memorable styling cues coming from Marcello Gandini, rather than interfering with them.
And that's because the body, with its scoops, intakes, wing, engine cover hump and everything else, has been left untouched. Instead, the changes take place in the lower section of the vehicle. Judging from the images and the clip below, the microscopic ground clearance of the vehicle comes with a static setup rather than air springs.
This type of modding involves factory-look wheels that have received super-sized elements and, in this case, the role of the latter is played by the monstrous lips of the rolling hardware - this is a recent addition.
However, if we look at the posterior of this Countach, we'll notice a custom exhaust. Flamboyant appearance aside, this allows the 5.2-liter V12 to fully express its feelings and emotions, making sure all heads are turned in the right direction even before the custom details of the supercar are within visual range.
Oh, and there's also a riddle, which might be answered via the video in the final Instagram post below - does the slammed nature of the Lamborghini make getting in and out of the thing easier?
