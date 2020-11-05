This Mediterranean Island Could Become a Paradise Retreat for EVs

Although summer is a long way ahead and most of Europe is facing the sad prospect of another lockdown, it’s always sensible to plan in advance. This is exactly what the Volkswagen Group and Greek authorities are doing for an entire community, all set to transition to a sustainable future via e-mobility, smart transportation solutions, and green power production.
Not long ago, Renault decided to throw in a Zoe EV as a freebie to each and every household of a French town. Of course, Appy (Ariege region, France) is not the biggest city out there – and has a very manageable population count.
This autumn it’s Volkswagen’s turn to make alternative mobility plans involving a community – the Greek Mediterranean island of Astypalea. The automaker and the Greek authorities have decided to trial an innovative project there, which includes a full EV revolution for the current transportation system in use, as well as resorting to renewable power generation.
Their end goal is certainly commendable – eventually Astypalea could turn into a model island for climate-neutral mobility. More precisely, there’s a memorandum of understanding - signed at the highest level, by VW AG’s CEO Herbert Diess and Konstantinos Fragogiannis, Greece’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The document stipulates that initially the project will last for six years, and in the meantime alternative mobility services (EV car sharing and ride sharing from VW, e-scooters and e-bikes from SEAT) and local green power sources (solar, wind) will be introduced on the island.
Astypalea is not necessarily switching completely to zero emission vehicles, and instead the new digital mobility services will use electric vehicles to bring “the current very limited local bus service to a new level.”
Also, together with local partners, some of the classic vehicle rental businesses will transfer to the new vehicle sharing service that will offer electric cars along with e-scooters and e-bikes.
According to VW, the project aims to replace around 1,500 ICE vehicles with approximately 1,000 electric vehicles – and most commercial and utility service vehicles (Police, emergency services, etc.) will be electrified.
Naturally, VW AG will also take care of the recharging needs, pledging its Elli chargers for an upcoming infrastructure of around 230 private and public charging points.
