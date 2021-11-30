Skoda Wants a Green Internal Fleet, First e-Trucks Have Already Started Operating

A green automotive industry is much more than just about the vehicles on the road. An entire circuit that includes complex operations throughout the supply chain, then the production phase, followed by vehicle transportation and delivery, needs to switch to alternatives with a lower carbon footprint. Skoda is one of the European car manufacturers that has taken considerable steps in this direction.
Skoda is determined to replace its entire internal transportation fleet with zero-emissions trucks, as part of its “Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030” plan for the future. During the initial phase, when conventional trucks were replaced with natural gas-powered models (CNGs), the company claims to have reduced CO2 emissions by 25%. The next step is to introduce e-trucks and, in order to get there, the manufacturer is currently trialing two electric trucks on the premises of the Mlada Boleslav factory.
The two e-trucks, featuring standard semitrailers, consume 200 kWh per 100 km (62 miles) and have a range of around 80 km (49.7 miles) on a single charge. Skoda has started testing them since the beginning of October, and it will continue until May 2022. Then, starting from June 2022, shorter semitrailers, specifically designed for this, will be added in order to carry BEV batteries, and they will be equipped with the adequate technology for automated pallet loading and unloading.
The goal is to cut 60 tonnes (66 tons) of CO2 per year, by operating e-trucks instead of diesel trucks. Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics, has also stated that the company wants all vehicle components to be delivered locally with zero emissions. This means that Skoda plans to encourage its suppliers to also switch to battery-electric trucks, so that transportation from local suppliers to the production facilities becomes emission-free.
More electric trucks are already gearing up to join the two vehicles that have been carrying goods around the Mlada Boleslav factory for the past two months, in order to form an entirely green internal fleet.
