Skoda Starts Making 1.0 TSI at Mlada Boleslav, Celebrates 13M Engines Built

 
21 Feb 2017, 12:53 UTC
by
Skoda this week celebrated the completion of its 13 millionth engine. The event was timed to coincide with the start of production for a brand new type of powerplant at Mlada Boleslav, the 1.0 TSI 3-cylinder turbo.
The little Citigo has been using a non-turbo 1-liter engine since its conception. However, only one Skoda has the 1.0 TSI under it's hood, and that's the Octavia. It downsized last year, pre-dating the mid-life facelift.

The 1.0 TSI belongs to the EA211 family of engines and has four valves per cylinder and an aluminum block. The Fabia and Rapid models might also receive this powertrain within a year. But we can't forget that Mlada Boleslav is a hub of small engine production which provides for the entire group.

“The milestone of 13 million units produced by Skoda represents 118 years of engineering skill and the performance of our team," says Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics. "Our headquarters is one of the longest-established sites in the automotive industry for the construction and development of powertrains. With the production launch of the TSI three-cylinder EA 211 series, we are adding another chapter to this success story.”

In 2012, Skoda begun construction of the motor center. Housing 21 test stands, it opened in April 2014 with the production of the 1.2 TSI and 1.4 TSI. By late 2016, they had already made a million units.

In addition to engines, Skoda assembles gearboxes for its own models and models of sister brands. The MQ 100 and MQ 200 manual transmissions run off the same production lines, and the DQ200 direct-shift gearbox is produced at Vrchlabí, where the 1.5-millionth DSG was recently put together.

So how did they reach 13 million if they only managed one in the last two years? Well, the first engine was put together by Laurin & Klement way back in 1895. It was a single-cylinder for a motorcycle that produced only 1.25 hp. By 1905, L&K had the Voiturette A automobile ready, complete with an engine similar in displacement to the 1.0 TSI, but delivering 7 hp, over 16 times less than its modern equivalent.
Skoda 1.0 TSI EA211 Mlada Boleslav
 
