Skoda Octavia's Electric Replacement Could Be a More Affordable Project Trinity

When Volkswagen said it would conceive an electric car to be as efficient as possible, it later named it Project Trinity. It would be a flat electric car, meaning it would focus on low aerodynamic drag. It is Volkswagen’s version of Audi’s Artemis project, meaning it is a more affordable version of it. What if it can be even less expensive? This is what Bernhard Reichel helped us visualize with a Skoda version of this EV.

35 photos