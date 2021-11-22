2 Brazil Just Tested Its Largest Rocket Motor Ever, for Experiments at Hypersonic Speeds

Pulsar Fusion Fires Up Hybrid Rocket Engine for the First Time, Is a Success

Pulsar Fusion has conducted the first static fire tests of a hybrid rocket engine powered by liquid nitrous oxide (N2O) and high-density polyethylene (HPDE). The ultimate goal of the company is to develop a rocket engine capable of deep space propulsion that can dramatically reduce the time required to travel between cosmic objects. 6 photos



The test was conducted in Salisbury at a Ministry of Defence military base. The



Compared to solid fuels, the hybrid rocket engine was powered by a mixture of liquid nitrous oxide ( N2O ) and high-density polyethylene (HPDE). The main advantage of this type of propellant is that it is considered "greener" and has a high specific impulse.



For its latest demonstration, the company used high-density graphite rocket engine throats. Graphite was utilized because the rocket nozzles must withstand great thermal shocks and extreme and sudden temperature changes. Following this recent test, the company plans to carry out an international demonstration of its technology.



Meanwhile, Pulsar has been developing unique prototype thrusters capable of operating plasmas at extremely high temperatures. A krypton gas-powered Pulsar Fusion



The company says that the plasma thrusters are ideal for small spacecraft applications such as precise spacecraft control and low-thrust maneuvering. They can also help increase the satellites' lifespan in orbit.



The first prototype of a nuclear fusion propulsion engine is expected to be tested in 2025.



