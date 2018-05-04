autoevolution
 

Skoda Karoq Will Be Made in Germany Too, Due to High Demand

4 May 2018, 9:40 UTC ·
by
What could be better than a Czech-made crossover with VW technology? Probably if it were made in Germany as well, which is the case with the all-new Skoda Karoq.
Skoda's smallest crossover has only been available for a few months, but it's already in high demand. As such, some of the production will be shifted to Volkswagen's factory in Osnabruek, Automotive News reports.

The mode will probably put the Karoq on the same assembly line as the Tiguan, which shares its platform. Production of the German-made Skoda will start around the end of the year and will continue into 2019.

The Czech automaker has seen unprecedented growth in sales: 12% during the first quarter of 2018. That's on top of the stellar 6.6% ride last year.

According to Skoda's data, only 6,300 units of the Karoq were sold last year. They've probably done double that number in the first three months of 2018, but that's still nowhere near the 100,000 deliveries of the larger Kodiaq SUV or more than four times that for the Octavia.

So we think the move to Germany has more to do with a cap at the Mlada Boleslav plant, where Skoda will continue to build the Karoq. An upgraded paint shop is being installed right now, but CEO Bernhard Maier said in Geneva that customers have to wait up to 10 months for their delivery.

As such, a new factory might be the only solution, considering Skoda might sell 1.5 million cars next year.

A further product expansion will include the road-going version of the subcompact crossover, which was previewed by the Vision X concept. Mladá Boleslav will also have to make Skoda's first EV in 2020, which is only one of 10 electrified models coming by 2025.

Furthermore, we foresee a huge rise in sales when the Rapid eventually migrates to the MQB or MQB A0 platform.
