Single-Engine DA50 RG to Make Its Debut at the EAA AirVenture This Summer

Things are moving quite fast with the Diamond Aircraft's DA50 RG. After receiving its European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification last year, the Austria-based company successfully ferried its first single-engine, retractable-gear aircraft across the North Atlantic not even two weeks ago. Now, people will get the chance to see the DA50 up-close as it will make its debut this summer at the AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh.
Firstly announced at Aero Friedrichshafen in 2019, the aircraft completed its first flight during the same year, in October. The DA50 RG features an aerodynamic frame made of carbon fiber.
It has specifically designed hinged double slotted flaps for high lift and improved slow-speed performance, as well as a number of drag-reducing features. State-of-the-art brakes and wheels enable maximum performance with the shortest landing distance, allowing the aircraft to use runways shorter than 2,500 feet (762 meters).
What powers the DA50 RG is a turbocharged, fadec-controlled 300 hp Continental Aerospace Technologies CD-300. The CD-300 is a liquid-cooled jet-A1-fueled engine controlled by two FADEC systems. A single lever power control reduces the pilot's workload by automatically adjusting thrust and propeller RPMs.
For efficient performance and minimal noise, the 3 blade MT hydraulic variable pitch propeller combines innovative blade geometry and aerodynamic airfoils. The blades are made of a natural composite material, which provides excellent vibration dampening and reduces weight.
As for what it can do, the 44-foot (13-meter) wingspan aircraft is capable of reaching a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph) on distances up to 863 miles (1,389 km), with reserves. It can climb up to 20,000 feet (approx. 6,000 meters).
The new DA50 RG five-seat aircraft will make its debut in special livery at this year's EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. Visitors will get to feast their eyes on DA50 RG at the company exhibit at Booth Number 9 on James Ray Boulevard. Scott McFadzean, CEO of Diamond Aircraft, also plans to begin a demo tour across the U.S. in September.
