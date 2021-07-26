Single-Engine DA50 RG to Make Its Debut at the EAA AirVenture This Summer

Things are moving quite fast with the Diamond Aircraft's DA50 RG. After receiving its European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification last year, the Austria-based company successfully ferried its first single-engine, retractable-gear aircraft across the North Atlantic not even two weeks ago. Now, people will get the chance to see the DA50 up-close as it will make its debut this summer at the AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh.

7 photos