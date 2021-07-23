Surf Air Orders 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EX, Wants to Electrify Them by 2024

4 Trainee Pilot Lands Cessna Plane on His Own as Instructor Passes Out

Los Angeles-based electric aviation company Surf Air Mobility (SAF) has announced an order of up to 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EX single-engine turboprops from Textron Aviation. The order is part of a deal between the two companies that supports SAF’s development of electrified Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft. 6 photos



SAF plans to switch things up a bit and replace the aircraft Pratt & Whitney PT6 turbine engines with



By implementing the new hybrid architecture, the company hopes to reduce both operating costs and carbon emissions by 25% and expand the capability of a new point-to-point route network, making direct flights more accessible to a much broader audience.



No charging stations are expected to be needed, according to SAF. The airplane should be able to immediately take off and land at more than 5,000 public-use airports across the U.S.



The Cessna Grand Caravan EX



The SAF-developed propulsion system for the Cessna Grand Caravan Mobility is scheduled to be fully implemented by 2024. Textron Aviation will leverage its expertise to help accelerate the adoption of the electrified Cessna Grand Caravan for all sorts of Cessna Grand Caravan missions, including passenger and cargo applications.



"This relationship with Surf Air Mobility leverages the unique performance capabilities of the Cessna Grand Caravan in both passenger and cargo operations and continues to demonstrate the aircraft's adaptability for innovative missions and configurations," says Ron Draper, CEO of Textron Aviation. Known for its flexibility and rugged utility, the Cessna Caravan aircraft has a powerful turboprop engine which gives it great payload capabilities and allows it to adapt to a wide variety of missions.

