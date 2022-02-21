Singer "Max Power" 1990 Porsche 911 Targa Isn’t Your Typical Restomod

Based on the 964 series, the Neunelfer we’re covering today is rarer than the proverbial hen’s teeth because it’s a one-of-one commission from Los Angeles-based Singer Vehicle Design. “Max Power” is the name of this Rubystone Red-painted 911, which bears VIN WP0BB2969LS460062.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $850,694 with eight days left on the ticker, Singer’s awe-inspiring 911 originally retailed at $617,070, according to the build sheet. The powerplant alone, namely a six-cylinder boxer rebuilt by Ed Pink Racing Engines, is listed at a whopping $85,000.
The air-cooled mill displaces 4.0 liters and cranks out 390 horsepower. With 315 pound-feet (427 Nm) of torque in such a light car, it’s pretty obvious that it’s a perfect match for this 964-based commission. Gifted with a ceramic-coated intake plenum atop individual throttle bodies, the six-pot engine is complemented by a custom wiring harness and a MoTeC ECU.
A five-speed transaxle in the guise of a Getrag G50 is tasked with sending that power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. Two center-exit polished tailpipes help that glorious boxer sing the song of its people.
Offered with approximately 80 miles (nearly 129 kilometers) on the clock since completion, this unique build is rolling on Fuchs-inspired forged aluminum wheels that measure 17 by 9.0 inches up front and 17 by 11 inches out back. Mounted with 225/45 and 265/40 tires from Michelin, the wheels obscure Rubystone Red four-piston brake calipers with the Porsche script in white, drilled and vented rotors, and Ohlins adjustable dampers.
Ghosted stripes on the bodysides, color-matched bumperettes, a targa roof wrapped in Stayfast Dark Ruby canvas, a retractable spoiler, bi-xenon headlamps, and nickel-plated brightwork also need to be mentioned, along with navy blue leather with woven inserts and nickel grommets for the carbon-fiber seats. Further augmented with Rubystone Red quilt stitching, this one-off machine is also rocking a Porsche Classic navigation radio.
Considering that bidding ends next week on March 1st, the next owner may spend well over $900,000 - if not a million - for this carbon-clad restomod.
