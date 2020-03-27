Simulators Are the Closest Thing to Actual Racing in Time of Crisis, BMW Says

With the world under siege from the coronavirus pandemic, people and businesses are shifting their priorities and habits from the real to the virtual world. Thanks to the reach of the Internet, it is now possible for a world on lockdown to largely go about its business as if nothing is wrong.
For racing drivers, not being in the cockpit of a real car is no longer a tragedy. From Formula 1 to Porsche and BMW, drivers are getting their usual kicks in racing simulators, in effect video games that for some are not all that distinguishable from the real thing.
BMW works driver Philipp Eng, for instance, is already hard at work proving his worth on simulated tracks. Since the crisis began, the Austrian has raced in two virtual competitions, THE RACE All-Stars Esports Battle and the F1 Esports Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix, F1’s first simulated race.
BMW goes one step further and says its Motorsport simulator in Munich, usually used for vehicle development and race preparations by teams in both Formula E and DTM, is “barely different from reality.”
“The simulator I have at home is pretty good, for something that ordinary citizens can buy. However, it is miles away from what the BMW Motorsport simulator can do,” said Eng in a statement.
“As the BMW Motorsport simulator moves on a flexible platform, you, the driver, feel every kerb and bump, just as you would do in reality. For me, the way the car handles is barely different to reality.”
But whereas series for established racers are already in place, not the same can be said about those meant for the general public. Sure, there are the online competitions we are used to but even now, more than a month since the pandemic exploded, we still don’t have a major international tournament open to all able and willing.
