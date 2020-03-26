Porsche Turns 911 GT3 Racing Virtual, Teams to Race in Simulation

It is perhaps too early to tell how the coronavirus pandemic will reshape the world of the future, but one thing is certain: nothing will ever be the same again, from the way we perceive each other to the way work is done.
This will probably apply to motorsports too. Forced to cancel or postpone races, various series moved into the virtual world, into simulations that thanks to the current situation will probably grow and evolve in the coming years more than they’ve ever done before.
The last to join the flood of organization shifting from real to virtual is Porsche. The carmaker should have run its international one-make cup series already, but the coronavirus changed that. To keep both teams and fans involved, the carmaker announced this week the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition.
Open to current drivers, teams and a bunch of selected guests, the racing series will field simulated Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing cars, a maximum of 40 of them, on virtual tracks that closely follow those in Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps or Monza.
The series opens on March 29 with a test day, followed on April 4 by the first two races in simulated Spain. The final round is scheduled for May 16. Each race would closely follow the format of the real race, with a 30 minutes practice, a 20 minutes warm up, a 15 minutes qualifying session, and two 25 minutes sprint races.
“Virtual motor racing, or so-called “sim racing”, is becoming more and more popular, on a professional level as well,” said in a statement Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.
“This is underlined by the great success of Porsche’s general esport activities. Until the postponed start of our real season, we’ve created a tremendous platform with the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition for our teams and drivers.”
