We'll Have No Goodwood Festival of Speed This July

Over the past few weeks we’ve gotten used to seeing the events we were looking forward to this year get postponed or canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But whereas until recently only events scheduled to take place in March, April or May got pushed back, now we’re seeing how the entire summer gets ruined as well, a clear sign that no one expects the coronavirus to go away any time soon.
It’s not long since we’ve heard of the UEFA European Football Championship, scheduled for June, getting pushed all the way into next year, and the Tokyo Olympics, planned for July, following the same path. Now, it’s the turn of one of Europe’s largest auto events of the summer to get canceled.
The organizers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed did not use this word exactly - they went for the more user-friendly postponed - when announcing the decision to not hold the event at the set date in July, but neither did they say when it will take place.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July,” said in a statement The Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate.
“These are dramatic and unbelievable times but they will pass and we are already trying to think about just how exciting it’s going to be to welcome you all back to Goodwood for what perhaps might be the ‘Greatest Event Ever.”
We’re being told the new date for the event would be announced in the coming weeks. Those who have already purchased tickets should hang on to them, as they would remain valid for the new date.
For now, the related Goodwood Revival event scheduled in September is still a go, but that may change depending of how things look a few months from now.
