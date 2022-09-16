Shelby Daytona Coupe CSX9000 Series Continuation Car Sells for $245,000

Designed to race against far more exotic machinery in the World Sportscar Championship, the Shelby Daytona Coupe is a rare breed. Only six were originally produced. The most expensive of the bunch is CSX2601, which sold for a ridiculous $7,685,000 back in August 2009.
By comparison, CSX2469 which was previously owned and driven by Carroll Shelby changed hands for $1.49M in September 2021. Given the historical significance of the Daytona Coupe, does it come as a surprise that even continuation vehicles fetch big money? Rather than a turn-key kit car, CSX9146 is a product of Shelby Distribution. The continuation vehicle has just sold on Bring a Trailer for $245,000 after no fewer than 64 bids.
Assigned vehicle identification number AZ358827, the blue-and-white racecar was used as a demonstrator by Superformance LLC, a company specialized in complete rolling continuations from the1960s like the Shelby Cobra, Shelby Daytona Coupe, Ford GT40, and the C2 Corvette Grand Sport.
Titled as a 1964 Shelby Special Construction, the V8-engined bruiser was acquired by its soon-to-be previous owner in 2021. Offered at no reserve on dealer consignment, CSX9146 shows less than 4,700 miles (7,564 kilometers) on the clock, which is nothing for the 427-ci FE V8 engine.
The 7.0-liter mill features a Holley Terminator electronic fuel injection system rather than good ol’ carburetors, and power is channeled to the rear wheels through a Tremec TKO-600 manual transmission. Presented in tip-top condition, the continuation car is equipped with Stewart Warner instrumentation that includes an 8,000-rpm tachometer. A leather-wrapped steering wheel with a Daytona Coupe center cap is also featured, along with Shelby Daytona Coupe embroidered on the leather-wrapped bucket seats.
Pictured on 15-inch Shelby American wheels complemented by three-earned knock-off spinners, this amazing machine stops on a dime thanks to Wilwood calipers and slotted rotors on every corner. Bodied in fiberglass, this example is gifted with door-handle etchings of Carroll Shelby’s signature.
