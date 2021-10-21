Sergio Perez Drives Red Bull’s Title-Winning RB7 F1 Car on the Streets of Dallas

5 Red Bull Is So, So Sorry for Unauthorized Drift Shoot at UNESCO Site

With the United States Grand Prix set to take place on Sunday, October 24 in Austin, Texas, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez took to the streets of Dallas earlier this week in the outfit’s title-winning RB7 race car for a small yet spectacular demonstration, drawing in a large crowd. 11 photos



With 31-year-old Mexican driver Sergio Perez behind the wheel, the RB7’s naturally aspirated V8 sounded off in Dallas as the car performed multiple runs through the twists and turns of the Harwood District.



“Today was very special, I really enjoyed it. It was the first time doing donuts in the Red Bull car – which was a lot of fun – and it was definitely a day that none of us will forget soon,” said the



“I always love visiting the US, I could feel the energy from the crowd and it was amazing to see the smiles on people’s faces. Thank you to all of the fans for the support today, it’s made me even more excited to race next weekend in Austin – hopefully we can make it another double podium,” he added.



Perez finished P3 in Turkey two weeks ago, with Max Verstappen in P2 and Valtteri Bottas claiming the top spot. The former Force India driver currently sits fifth in the 2021 Driver Standings with a total of 135 points. He is just 10 points shy of McLaren’s



Bridging the gap with Norris is by no means impossible but catching Bottas (who seems to be driving better as of late) will prove difficult, especially with just six races left to go in the 2021 seasons.



