Here’s Lando Norris Playing Chauffeur for a 12YO Schoolboy in a McLaren 720S

Getting to personally meet and chat with a professional Formula One driver is not the kind of thing that happens on the daily, as neither is that of hitching a ride in a McLaren. Having both happen at the same time is a one in a lifetime-kind of thing – and they just did for a 12-year-old boy from the UK.
Lando Norris, the 21-year-old racing in Formula One with McLaren under the British flag, has a reputation for being one of the nicest, kindest people in the industry. You can totally see that in the video at the bottom of the page, which is actually an advertising video for Hilton Honors, a McLaren sponsor.
In the ad, Norris plays chauffeur for the day for a 12-year-old boy, picking him up from home and dropping him at school. Along the way, Norris hands out gifts and plenty of autographs, talks to fans, and takes question from his young passenger who, despite the fact that is riding in a McLaren in the company of a famous F1 driver, is not even in the least starstruck. Norris also chooses favorites, naming Lewis Hamilton the best driver in the sports.
Norris picks up the boy from home in full F1 gear, but with a chauffeur’s cap on his head. The video is obviously scripted, from the moment in which Norris receives the phone call to drive the boy to school to his arrival at his parents’ home and the rather awkward first meeting.
What is (probably) not scripted is the boy’s joy at replacing the daily bus ride with a McLaren 720S Spider, if only for one day, the warm interaction between the two, and the duo’s reception at the school, where all the kids come out for autographs and to gawk at the car. Imagine having missed school on that particular day that the video shot, and not getting to experience all that.
While this is an ad and we’re not forgetting that, Norris and probably the world’s coolest 12-year-old deliver wholesome, endearing content. Here’s the video.
