Sergi Galiano Drives a Bugatti Chiron Supersport Around a Track, Fastest Launch Experience

Did you know you’ll need $15,000 to buy a new set of Bugatti Chiron Superfast tires? Yes, tires, not wheels! That’s like a regular base model car starting price. Well, if you want to go that fast, you’ll need to have the privilege. Sergi from Supercar Blondie recently drove the Bugatti Chiron Supersport around a track, and it's currently one of the fastest cars in the world.
The first thing you’ll notice when you see the Chiron Supersport is the massive side C-shape design that while functional, also draw inspiration from Ettore Bugatti’s signature.
The Supersport comes with two keys, one regular, one secret. The secret key unlocks the Chiron’s full potential on the track. It's hidden in a secret compartment next to the driver's seat.
The Bugatti Chiron Supersport comes with 21-inch wheels at the back and 20-inch alloys at the front. The wheels have special tires that can do up to 500 kph (310 mph), and wait for it, they cost almost $15,000. Yes, speed is expensive.
On the front are massive vents that control the flow of air around the corner. The vents redirect airflow, calming down the turbulence on the body side.
Sergi feels the back is his favorite part, and I totally agree. The Chiron Supersport has two-twin vertical exhausts popping out of the rear diffuser and two more underneath. This design offers more room for airflow.
It also comes with the most amazing horizontal strip lights that are simple, but extremely cool. While driving they give an effect like the Chiron is blowing flames from the back.
This Chiron comes with a quad-turbo w16 engine that makes a whopping 1,578 hp. Sergi was completely blown away with the power from the launch.
The Bugatti Chiron Supersport interior is bespoke. It comes with Chiron Supersport labeled seats and panels. Perhaps the most exhilarating thing in the cabin is the speedometer that reads to 500 km/h - that’s a lot of speed!
