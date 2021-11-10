Sergi Galiano Drives a Bugatti Chiron Supersport Around a Track, Fastest Launch Experience

Did you know you’ll need $15,000 to buy a new set of Bugatti Chiron Superfast tires? Yes, tires, not wheels! That’s like a regular base model car starting price. Well, if you want to go that fast, you’ll need to have the privilege. Sergi from Supercar Blondie recently drove the Bugatti Chiron Supersport around a track, and it's currently one of the fastest cars in the world.

