The SLS AMG Electric Drive Proves to be More Relevant Today Than Ever Before

Which was the most powerful AMG in mid-2013? Was it a supersport lightweight two-seater, or maybe a Black Series model? Or perhaps a beast of a V12-driven luxury barge like an S 65? Well, no! Affalterbach's finest engineers released then a vehicle that shook the industry: the fastest SLS ever made, swapping the 6.2 monster V8 with electricity and batteries, naming it "Electric Drive."