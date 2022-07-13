Sebastian Vettel Fined €25,000 for Storming Out of Drivers' Briefing

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel was fined €25,000 because he left the F1 driver's meeting early.
After the sprint race, the FIA called the German driver over an apparent breach of the International Sporting Code relating to his behavior in the drivers' meeting. In this code, all drivers are required to attend the conference and must stay for the duration.
Even though Sebastian apologized for this incident, the FIA officials could not let him go without a penalty.
"Subsequently Vettel had a meeting with the Race Director, who informed the Stewards that Vettel apologised without reservation, and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more," said the statement.
"The Stewards determine that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty, but that based on the report from the Race Director there are factors in mitigation. Therefore, the Stewards order a fine of €25,000, which is suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season."
However, the €25,000 fine is suspended for the rest of the year. This means that Sebastian Vettel will only be required to pay the fine should he fail to be present at another drivers' meeting through the remainder of the 2022 Formula One season.
As a whole, the former quadruple world champion had an awful race weekend. Vettel finished last in the qualification sessions, just to be spun around by Williams' driver Alex Albon in the Saturday Sprint race after making up six positions. Unfortunately, nothing changed in the race too, where he finished 17th, being the last one from the remaining running cars.
Meanwhile, a lot of drivers have talked about the need for greater consistency when it comes to stewards' decisions from race control moving forward, especially after the whole track limits incidents at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.
