F1 Mobile Racing Update Brings the Official 2022 Driver Line-Up, Tons of Fresh Content

The official free-to-play mobile game of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship is here for your driving pleasure. Updated every year with the latest teams and driver line-up, this year’s update for F1 Mobile Racing has been bigger than ever due to the changes implemented to the competition.
Although there’s a lot of F1 content out there served through different channels, if you simply can’t get enough of the sports car racing, F1 Mobile Racing is here to quench your thirst for the competition. More importantly, you can play this on the go.
The latest in a series of yearly updates brings all the official teams and drivers of the 2022 Formula 1 season, so you can now compete on all the circuits from this season against some of the best drivers in the world, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.
If you haven’t played the game before, you’ll be happy to know F1 Mobile Racing comes complete with a Career Mode, real-time multiplayer (only 1v1 apparently), and a wide range of customization options that will allow you to develop and upgrade your own F1 car from the ground up.
Apart from the many content updates, the latest version of the game also features enhanced graphics, specifically designed for 2022. According to EA, the current version of F1 Mobile Racing should offer console-quality visuals and racing experience, although we doubt this is on par with the console version of the game.
Then again, if you truly want the ultimate F1 experience, you’re most likely better off playing the PC, PlayStation or Xbox version of the game. That said, if you want to know more about what’s new in the latest entry in the Formula 1 videogame series, make sure to read our full F1 22 review. Also, the F1 Mobile Racing mobile game is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms.
The latest in a series of yearly updates brings all the official teams and drivers of the 2022 Formula 1 season, so you can now compete on all the circuits from this season against some of the best drivers in the world, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.
If you haven’t played the game before, you’ll be happy to know F1 Mobile Racing comes complete with a Career Mode, real-time multiplayer (only 1v1 apparently), and a wide range of customization options that will allow you to develop and upgrade your own F1 car from the ground up.
Apart from the many content updates, the latest version of the game also features enhanced graphics, specifically designed for 2022. According to EA, the current version of F1 Mobile Racing should offer console-quality visuals and racing experience, although we doubt this is on par with the console version of the game.
Then again, if you truly want the ultimate F1 experience, you’re most likely better off playing the PC, PlayStation or Xbox version of the game. That said, if you want to know more about what’s new in the latest entry in the Formula 1 videogame series, make sure to read our full F1 22 review. Also, the F1 Mobile Racing mobile game is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms.