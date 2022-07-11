IndyCar Star Colton Herta Will Drive a McLaren Formula 1 Car in Portugal This Week

A few months ago, McLaren announced that Andretti Autosport driver, Colton Herta, a seven-time race winner in IndyCar, will get to drive the British outfit’s 2021 Formula 1 car during a testing phase. Herta will now join McLaren in Portimão (Portugal) this week, as he prepares to drive the team’s 2022 F1 car during a free practice session later this season.
The 22-year-old American driver will be at Portimão's Algarve International Circuit on Monday and Tuesday, with McLaren simulator driver, Will Stevens, taking over on Wednesday for the final day of testing.
Herta’s biggest day, however, will undoubtedly be the one where he’ll suit up for a free practice session at a yet to be confirmed Grand Prix this year.
“As we have communicated, the agreement with Colton is that we want to give him the chance to run our Formula 1 car to show what he’s actually able to do in such a car,” said McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl when asked by Motorsport about this week’s tests.
“We have the possibility now to run a one-year-old car this year. The objective of the test is to see how he’s doing there and as you know we have to do two times this year a free practice session with a young driver.”
“We will give Colton a chance for two days and then I guess we will also run most likely one or two of our simulator drivers just to make sure they are having a fresh impression of running a McLaren car on track as well,” concluded the McLaren team boss.
Herta, who at just 18-years-old became IndyCar’s youngest ever race winner (2019), currently sits tenth in the standings, in what has been a disappointing season for Andretti Autosport. The young Californian driver undoubtedly has his eyes set on a seat at McLaren, amid speculation over Daniel Ricciardo’s long-term future with the team.
