SEAT Leon ST Cupra Tests AWD With Snow Drifting, Dog Race

Let's imagine that you don't have €160,000 to buy an Audi RS6. Let's, for the sake of the argument, say that you have exactly four times less. Does that mean you can't enjoy a very sporty AWD wagon? Not if the new SEAT Leon ST Cupra has anything to say about it.

The system which SEAT calls 4Drive is the same Haldex coupling you see in the Golf R and the Audi S3. That means it's basicallywith the capacity to send 50% of the torque to the rear. It's not built for drifting, like the Ford Focus RS is, so the Cupra people set up a snow drifting event to maximize the visual impact of this launch.Once again, we are going to share a video from Autogefuhl, who braved the Finland cold and got 45 minutes of footage. But if you don't have the time, there's also some condensed official footage below.Racing drivers say thatis bad because it adds weight. But if you're a regular driver, the added safety is an advantage. However, even with all four wheels turning under power, the Cupra would struggle on ice without the studded tires it's been fitted with here.Between those and the Michelin Cup Sport 2 ones the Cupra gets with sports packs, things have been extreme in the rubber department this year. Unfortunately, you can't buy an AWD version of the regular hatch... yet.But the highlight of the event has to be a race where Jordi Gene goes up against a man and his pack of dogs. Obviously, under conditions which have been set up to favor the Cupra, it wins with time for showboating. But you can't go hunting in a 300 horsepower hot hatch.