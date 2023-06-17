SealVans Is the Fancy Family Trailer That Floats

A family vacation always involves a degree of compromising, whether between going abroad or traveling locally, heading to the seaside or the mountains, sightseeing or chilling, eating out or eating in... you get it. With an amphibious trailer like the SealVans, it wouldn't be that much of a compromise.
Humanity has long been fascinated with amphibious vehicles, be they cars or travel trailers. The idea of having a land vehicle that can easily float and sail whenever you want is apparently irresistible, even if it remains imperfect in execution and prohibitive by pricing. SealVans hopes to make it a reality by offering a travel trailer that might just be the perfect family vacation vehicle.
The SealVans trailer is half travel trailer and half boat, depending on how you plan to use it. The Turkey-based startup completed two prototype models, one for each version of the trailer, in 2022 and is now offering them for sale.
The main difference between the two is in size and finishes, which are dependent on the size. There's the SealVans 4.20m, which measures 4.2 meters (13.7 feet) in length and is compact, designed as "your other suitcase" you take along on shorter travels. Because it's smaller, it doesn't require special permits to take to water. The other is the SealVans 7.50m, with a length of 7.5 meters (24.6 feet), which is meant as the family vacation vehicle, with sleeping for three people – four at a squeeze. We'll focus on the latter today.
The larger version of the flagship model is designed as a lightweight, relatively spacious, and elegant RV that feels as natural when used on land as it does on water. It looks almost like a regular dual-axle trailer on land, albeit a more futuristic one due to the panoramic windshield and the panoramic roof. On water, it resembles a boat, moving with ease on lakes and rivers thanks to a choice of exterior motors according to budget and preferences regarding carbon footprint.
With a maximum permissible weight of 3,000 kg (6,614 lbs), the SealVans offers standing height thanks to the 2-meter (6.5-foot) high roof. It also offers the basics in terms of creature comforts: a small but functional kitchen, a small bathroom with shower, toilet, and sink, and two living areas that become bedrooms at night. With a layout this compact, multi-functionality is key, and this is apparent in the two living spaces. For example, the main bedroom is actually a lounge created around a U-shaped couch and surrounded by glazing; drop the table, and the couch becomes a two-person bed.
On water, the SealVans gets propulsion from either a 50 HP Honda outboard or an electric powertrain with electric inboard motor (DC pod drive 6.0 Evo) and batteries, both offered as optionals. In either version, top speed won't exceed 24 kph (15 mph), but that's ok considering you're on vacation, not as some speed competition. The controls for the SealVans in boat mode are hidden in the furniture in the main lounge, so you're looking out the panoramic windshield as you steer.
The RV sits on a galvanized AL-KO chassis with shock absorbers and a monoblock marine fiber body, with the required lights for legal operation in both modes. One of the side fenders opens up when you're at camp and doubles as a picnic table, while the tailgate swings down on the water to create a swim platform.
The SealVans comes with a 70-liter (18.5-gallon) freshwater tank and a similarly-sized one for wastewater, a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) fuel tank, and an 80-liter (21.2-gallon) ballast tank. Optionals include a Truma combi heater and water heater, an Aventa AC unit, and the possibility to change up the interior by choosing from a range of finishes and colors. Whichever you choose here, the result will still be a yacht-like, glossy, elegant RV.
There's a "but" to this presentation, and that's it doesn't come with a price list. We've reached out to SealVans to get a base MRSP for the 7.5m model and will update the story when and if we hear back, but if we've learned anything from the many amphibious vehicles that have come before it, it's that this kind of dual functionality never comes cheap. It couldn't possibly.
The SealVans trailer is half travel trailer and half boat, depending on how you plan to use it. The Turkey-based startup completed two prototype models, one for each version of the trailer, in 2022 and is now offering them for sale.
The main difference between the two is in size and finishes, which are dependent on the size. There's the SealVans 4.20m, which measures 4.2 meters (13.7 feet) in length and is compact, designed as "your other suitcase" you take along on shorter travels. Because it's smaller, it doesn't require special permits to take to water. The other is the SealVans 7.50m, with a length of 7.5 meters (24.6 feet), which is meant as the family vacation vehicle, with sleeping for three people – four at a squeeze. We'll focus on the latter today.
The idea of amphibious RVs has been around for decades and for obvious reasons. When our planet is 70% water, why should we limit our vacations to terra firma when we could just drive to the shore, detach the RV and slide it into the water to keep the fun going? That's the goal of SealVans, a family RV with yacht-like finishes, dual functionality, and the promise of outstanding performance, whether on water or on land.
The larger version of the flagship model is designed as a lightweight, relatively spacious, and elegant RV that feels as natural when used on land as it does on water. It looks almost like a regular dual-axle trailer on land, albeit a more futuristic one due to the panoramic windshield and the panoramic roof. On water, it resembles a boat, moving with ease on lakes and rivers thanks to a choice of exterior motors according to budget and preferences regarding carbon footprint.
With a maximum permissible weight of 3,000 kg (6,614 lbs), the SealVans offers standing height thanks to the 2-meter (6.5-foot) high roof. It also offers the basics in terms of creature comforts: a small but functional kitchen, a small bathroom with shower, toilet, and sink, and two living areas that become bedrooms at night. With a layout this compact, multi-functionality is key, and this is apparent in the two living spaces. For example, the main bedroom is actually a lounge created around a U-shaped couch and surrounded by glazing; drop the table, and the couch becomes a two-person bed.
The other smaller living area is the dinette by day and guest bedroom by night. The bathroom serves as the divider between the two spaces, thus offering a sense of privacy when the beds are deployed. The L-shaped seating here becomes a single bed at night but could probably sleep two children just as comfortably.
On water, the SealVans gets propulsion from either a 50 HP Honda outboard or an electric powertrain with electric inboard motor (DC pod drive 6.0 Evo) and batteries, both offered as optionals. In either version, top speed won't exceed 24 kph (15 mph), but that's ok considering you're on vacation, not as some speed competition. The controls for the SealVans in boat mode are hidden in the furniture in the main lounge, so you're looking out the panoramic windshield as you steer.
The RV sits on a galvanized AL-KO chassis with shock absorbers and a monoblock marine fiber body, with the required lights for legal operation in both modes. One of the side fenders opens up when you're at camp and doubles as a picnic table, while the tailgate swings down on the water to create a swim platform.
From this swim platform, you step directly into the dinette, with the kitchen on the other side. As noted above, it's small but sufficient, with a two-burner stove, an oven, a small sink but a large fridge and freezer, and enough cabinetry to hold provisions and tableware. Additional storage is integrated into the furniture elsewhere, so you won't have to literally live out of your suitcase during your stay.
The SealVans comes with a 70-liter (18.5-gallon) freshwater tank and a similarly-sized one for wastewater, a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) fuel tank, and an 80-liter (21.2-gallon) ballast tank. Optionals include a Truma combi heater and water heater, an Aventa AC unit, and the possibility to change up the interior by choosing from a range of finishes and colors. Whichever you choose here, the result will still be a yacht-like, glossy, elegant RV.
There's a "but" to this presentation, and that's it doesn't come with a price list. We've reached out to SealVans to get a base MRSP for the 7.5m model and will update the story when and if we hear back, but if we've learned anything from the many amphibious vehicles that have come before it, it's that this kind of dual functionality never comes cheap. It couldn't possibly.