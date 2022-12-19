Sea Ray’s 2023 SLX 260 Surf Is Where Luxury Meets Adrenaline-Pumping Adventure

For those of you out there who are already dreaming of the next summer vacation and having plenty of water fun, there’s a companion ready to help you master wakesurfing. And have no worries – showing off your adventurous side won’t mean that you have to expect less in terms of comfort and style.
Lounging for hours by the swimming pool on a yacht deck, with a cocktail in hand, is not everyone’s idea of enjoying the water during the warm season. For all of those who are eager for more adrenaline, and having fun with friends, Sea Ray has launched the new 2023 SLX 260 Surf.
As you can tell by its name, it’s mainly aimed at watersport enthusiasts, boasting top-notch wakesurfing technology. However, this versatile watercraft can quickly calm its temper and become a gentle luxury boat effortlessly cruising when the night falls.
At nearly 26 feet (7.85 meters) this upgraded version of the popular SLX 260 can welcome up to 12 people on board, and take them on thrilling rides, as well as relaxing cruises. Its main function is to accompany watersport lovers in their daring endeavors, so it comes with highly-advanced dedicated tech, a watersport tower, and a complex user interface.
This type of surfing largely depends on having the best wake possible. The SLX 260 Surf makes that happen through advanced components working together seamlessly. On one hand, you’ve got the MerCruiser 6.2L MPI ECT engine from Mercury Marine, with a forward-facing Bravo Four S drive. On the other hand, the integrated SmartCraft technology and digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) controls help control the height of the wave.
The electrically-controlled tower comes with an integrated Bimini top and can be upgraded with premier speakers. Surf setting can be controlled through the sophisticated user interface at the helm, and an on-board management system connects to your device, so that you can monitor systems at all times.
For luxurious comfort, the 2023 model was upgraded with a fresh layout featuring plenty of storage, deeper seats, a lavish sunpad that’s larger than before, and a swim platform for easy water access. LED lights and courtesy lighting also enable the SLX 260 Surf to keep the fun going even after dark.
With plenty of customization options and bundles available, the 2023 SLX 260 Surf is ready to become your personal dream boat.
