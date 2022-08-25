Iguana Foiler Is the First Fully Electric Amphibious Boat, Built in Partnership with EVOY

The 2022 edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival is set to take place in two weeks' time at the Vieux Port and Port Canto in France, and professionals and enthusiasts will witness the reveal of many wonderful ships by prestigious shipyards from all over the world. One of them is Iguana Yachts, which will present the Iguana Foiler, the first fully electric amphibious boat.

6 photos