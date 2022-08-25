Iguana Foiler Is the First Fully Electric Amphibious Boat, Built in Partnership with EVOY

The 2022 edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival is set to take place in two weeks' time at the Vieux Port and Port Canto in France, and professionals and enthusiasts will witness the reveal of many wonderful ships by prestigious shipyards from all over the world. One of them is Iguana Yachts, which will present the Iguana Foiler, the first fully electric amphibious boat.
The Normandy-based shipbuilder, known for designing next-gen boats, launches the new Iguana in partnership with EVOY, the manufacturer of the world’s most powerful electric boat motors.
The Iguana Foiler is basically an electric and flying version of the French yard’s amphibious powerboats and represents a logical step in “the technological evolution of a voluntarily high-tech shipyard,” according to its teams.
The Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 is the place where specific details regarding the Iguana Foiler will be revealed, but we already know a few key features of the future powerboat.
Equipped with retractable foils and tracks, the electric amphibious powerboat is very versatile and capable of going on land, at sea, and in the air. The Foiler’s robust architecture combines the foils and tracks with electric propulsion to provide a seamless, sustainable boating experience.
The retractable tracks are not something new for the Iguana Yachts models, as the yard’s entire range since its inception in 2008 featured them. These retractable tracks allow the boats to go autonomously on land, or the beach for that matter, and then launch at sea without assistance.
Meanwhile, the foldable foils, which pierce the surface and lift the boat in the air, help to significantly reduce drag and energy consumption by 50%.
The new Foiler powerboats will be fitted with an eco-friendly 300 hp/304 ps EVOY electric outboard motor powered by external lithium-ion batteries, which will allow the boats to provide a unique experience with the utmost respect for the environment.
Besides the type and power output of the EVOY motor, not much is known at the moment about the performance of the powerboat, but we expect to come with autonomy at par with the use of this kind of dayboat or superyacht tender.
A spokesperson for Iguana Yachts has commented for Boats News that the electric amphibious powerboats are the yard’s response to the market demand, also adding that “It's a natural evolution for a shipyard that is committed to innovation. And we have already proven that development does not scare us!”
Amphibious Iguanas are designed for people who want to experience enjoyable boat rides and land safely on the beach even in places where there isn’t any infrastructure, now with added attractiveness for those who prefer crafts propelled by electric power.
In their quest to build the future of motorboating with sustainability in mind, Iguana Yachts say they intend to focus on fully-electric solutions from now on.
