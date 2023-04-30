Scrambled Kawasaki KZ400 Nomad Is Classic, Unique, and Stuffed With Modern Tech

Made in Japan, reborn on the opposite side of the globe, and continuing to turn heads wherever it roams.
We’re on a constant lookout for new arrivals in the custom bike realm, but there are plenty of older projects worth remembering, as well. For instance, the snazzy one-off shown above was built by Analog Motorcycles all the way back in 2012, with their basis being a Kawasaki KZ400 from the model-year 1975.
Just about everything besides the engine was either modified or replaced altogether, and the Kawi’s been dubbed the Nomad following Analog’s makeover. Its parallel-twin motor breathes through premium pod filters and reverse megaphone mufflers developed by Emgo, while the stock exhaust headers feature heat wrapping to keep temperatures in check.
In terms of structural mods, the KZ400’s subframe was revised and subsequently fitted with a handmade seat pan. We find a flat, scrambler-style saddle up top, sporting cross-stitched upholstery and just enough padding to keep the rider comfy. Peek underneath, and you’ll be greeted by a custom-built metal tray that hosts the motorcycle’s battery and upgraded electronics.
Although it looks new, that blacked-out rear fender was actually shaped out of the original module. It carries a Bates-style LED taillight, which is joined by aftermarket turn signals placed near the upper shock mounts. Speaking of the shock absorbers, these appear to be new, as well, but there’s no mention of their origin in Analog’s description.
The bespoke sorcery continues at the front, where the star of the show is a grilled headlamp with distinctly retro looks. Lower down, Tony’s specialists installed rubber fork gaiters to further amplify the Nomad’s classic vibe, while the front fender was built in the same manner as the rear unit. The chunky dual-sport tires are Kenda’s K270 compound, providing ample grip both on and off the tarmac.
Analog went to town in the cockpit area, too, adding a cross-braced handlebar, vintage-looking gauges, and adjustable control levers. White grips and underslung bar-end mirrors also make an appearance, accompanied by a pair of LED blinkers a little further ahead. Top-grade Hel lines actuate the KZ400’s brakes at both ends.
Now, the work performed on the creature’s fuel tank is shrouded in mystery, just like the details concerning the rear shocks. Its underside appears to have been revised, and a replacement filler cap can be found up top. Most of the Nomad’s hardware got powder-coated black, but the electronics box, gas tank, and headlight housing have been treated to something far catchier.
Namely, we’re referring to a two-tone, blue and silver color scheme finished off with white highlights – a livery penned by Analog and executed by Crown Auto Body. The Nomad was built for the owner of a design firm based in Florida, but no pricing details have been made public. To find out what a similar project would cost, you’ll have to fill out a build inquiry on the workshop’s official website.
