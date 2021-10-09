Saved After 45 Years: Documented 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Comes with Incredible History

5 History of the Chevrolet Corvette, the Greatest American Sports Car of All Time

Finding a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette in a solid condition isn’t necessarily impossible these days, but what we have here is an impressive survivor that comes not only with a matching numbers powertrain that still turns freely but also with a full history since new. 25 photos



eBay seller ca_guy says the ’61 Corvette was originally owned by a gentleman who was stationed at the March Air Force Base in Riverside, California and after his passing while serving, the car ended up being purchased by someone living only some 20 minutes away from the military base.The seller did incredibly detective work and also managed to track down the third owner of the Corvette , explaining that after the purchase, the car ended up in storage because the planned full restoration was never completed.“I passed by with the garage opened in August & got to talking. He was looking to let it go & I purchased it. He only drove it a few times around the block,” the seller says.The Corvette comes with tons of paperwork and documentation from each owner, including receipts and even the original California black plate showing the vehicle was last registered in 1966. However, the last time it was driven was in 1975, we’re being told.As for the overall condition of the car, it’s pretty clear it needs a full restoration, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given how long it’s been sitting in storage. The good news is the matching numbers drivetrain is still there, and the seller claims the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood still turns by hand, so in theory, there’s still life in it and there’s a chance it could be fixed.Overall, this model is one of the most documented Corvettes we’ve seen lately, so in theory, you’re not buying just a car but a full history as well. Plenty of people seem to like this mix, as the bidding has already reached $25,000 with less than 4 days left until the auction comes to an end.

