Sarvo37 Daycruiser Is an Electric Beast Wearing a Recycled Aluminum Disguise

The naval industry is just getting started on incorporating more sustainable ideas, so the misconception that a more eco-friendly solution somehow delivers less performance or quality still exists. Sarvo37 should blow it out of the water, and, yes, the pun is intended.

Sarvo37 is the latest daycruiser/speedboat from Sarvo Marine. The first hull is already under construction and should be delivered to the owner this spring, and Sarvo hopes it will be just one of many. Given the kind of features and the stunning design it boasts, it’s not impossible to imagine the world’s millionaires queuing up for this one.

Sarvo37 is a 37-foot (11.3-meter) daycruiser that stands out from all the rest with its unique design, the intelligent use of materials and incorporation of recycled ones, high performance, and maximum comfort given its size. These are terms most makers use to describe their boats, but in this particular case, they’re on point: Sarvo37 is an elegant beast that cares about the planet.

“Eleven meters of silent, shining splendor with its razor like bow designed to effortlessly cut through the waves,” Sarvo says. “The Sarvo37 is designed to deliver on every front, to make your experience on the yacht the ultimate; elegance, speed, range, comfort. Enjoy the Electric Elegance, the Sound of Silence.”

Indeed, this daycruiser is all-electric. Boasting a 350-kWh battery pack and an ultralight electric motor that develops 1,280 hp, it can reach top speeds of 70 knots. At a slower pace, 10 or 20 knots, it has a per-charge range between 70 and 100 nautical miles and, just to make sure you’ll never be left stranded if the battery runs out, you get a backup battery as well.

The shape of the bow, the placement of the battery pack, as well as the position of the propeller, which is partially submerged, increase speed and acceleration. The e-propulsion system was entirely designed in-house. At slow speeds, the Sarvo37 cuts through the water, while at high speeds, it planes. This is a daycruiser built for speed, and perhaps the kind of performance it delivers would be less surprising if you knew that the Sarvo Marine CTO is Jonas Voss, former Director of EV Propulsion Systems at Koenigsegg Automotive, and that he was directly involved in the design process.

Charging this beast takes anything between one hour on the 350-kWh Nerve Smart charging system to 5.5 hours on a supercharger, and 15 hours at 32-amp, 400-volt hookups in mid-size harbors. Otherwise, Sarvo Marine says it’s nearly maintenance and cost-free, at least when compared to non-electric models.

Then, there’s the other flip of the coin: Sarvo37 may be a beast, but it has a caring heart. Sarvo Marine built this daycruiser with an eye toward sustainability. The hull is made of 60% recycled aluminum (it’s called Seaaluminum, a proprietary material that’s corrosion resistant and durable), the deck of wood-resembling, 80% recycled plastic, while the captain’s seats and sofa are upholstered in faux leather. Most materials were fished from the waters Sarvo37 will sail. Owners get to choose between different shades of the fake wood and leather, but the hull is brushed aluminum on all.

The cockpit is all about user-friendliness, with a “man to machine” interface with “don’t need – don’t show” approach. The captain’s seats have suspension and absorb shock and vibrations and, if need be, can turn to face the sofa. They also include cooling compartments for drinks and champagne because no daycruiser outing is complete without a glass of chilled bubbly. A two-person bedroom is available below deck. Also, there is a small kitchenette and toilet, so Sarvo37 could technically work for an extended weekend as well.

“Conceived […] to make a statement of silent elegance, a yacht powered by clean energy, the Sarvo37 was created to inspire change and accelerate the speed boat markets inevitably transition to sustainable energy. Pure and simple,” Sarvo Marine says.

No pricing details have been revealed, but a single look at it is enough to realize it doesn’t come cheap.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
