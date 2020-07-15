A Drive-In Movie Theater, but Better: Electric Boats on the Seine in Paris

The ongoing health crisis has sparked interest again in the ol’-fashioned drive-in movie theater, with more and more people realizing that the comfort of one’s personal car is, at the same time, the surest way to ensure social distancing.
While drive-in movie theaters are popping up all over the U.S., much to the joy of cinephiles, the French are putting their own twist on the iconic establishment. For a limited time, but still. In Paris, on the occasion of the annual Paris Plages, which sees several artificial beaches open along the river Seine, a "boat-in" movie theater will be set up.
The Cinéma sur l’Eau event, which translates to “cinema on water” and will officially kick off the summer season in the French capital, will take place on July 18 on the river Seine, at the Bassin de la Villette. The event is free but to score a seat you have to enter a lottery, and the final day to do so is today, July 15.
Organizers have arranged for 38 boats (all of them electric) to sail on the Seine while the 2018 film Le Grand Bain and the short A Corona Story play on the screen. Each boat will seat six passengers, and they will have to be part of the same family or close friends. Additional seating will be made available on the Quai de Seine – about 150 chairs with the mandatory distance in between them.
As noted above, tickets are free of charge but a lottery will take place to assign all of the seats. The event is a collaboration between movie theater chain M2 and ice cream maker Häagen-Dazs, so if you’re in Paris right now, maybe give it a chance? If French cinema is not to your liking, perhaps the ice cream or the promise of an all-electric ride on the Seine are.
