Samsung Galaxy S20 Can’t Run Android Auto and Users Have Already Lost Hope

The experience with Android Auto isn’t always the best, and owners of Samsung Galaxy S20 probably know this better than any other user out there. 6 photos



While the official information in this regard has been rather sketchy, it’s believed



“Doesn't connect at all in my 2018 Camaro and S20 Ultra either. Worked great with my S8 Note in the same car. Each person (Google, Chevy and Samsung) blame each other likes it's not their issue. I can't return the car but I can rid the phone sadly. My friends iPhone works in my car so it has to be an issue with the phone or app. Has to be the app. Come on,” one user explained in a post on Google’s forums a couple of weeks ago.



Back in April, a member of the Android Auto team told users that additional feedback was needed because “we were not able to reproduce the issue.” No other information on the progress of the investigation was offered since then though.



Is there anything that can fix the whole thing on a Galaxy S20? Right now, it all seems to depend on how lucky you are. Some say that downgrading Android Auto, clearing the cache, changing the cables, and other generic fixes could fix the whole thing temporarily.



Others, however, have already lost hope and are currently exploring other devices, including iPhones, with CarPlay said to be running flawlessly in the cars where Android Auto fails to launch.



