The First-Run Android Auto Experience Keeps Coming Back After Recent Update

And it all starts with a prompt that shows up on the head unit when you connect the phone to a vehicle, with users being prompted to “stop the car and follow the instructions on the phone.”So technically, after setting up Android or installing the app on the mobile device and you connect it to the head unit in the car, you must first configure the whole thing on the phone.Once you do this, you should be able to launch Android Auto in the car based on the original configuration, obviously without having to run the setup experience once again.But according to some users, the Android Auto setup screen keeps coming back after installing a recent update, and by the looks of things, there’s no workaround for the whole thing. The good news is that not a lot of people seem to be affected, although it remains to be seen if more reports in this regard reach the web in the coming weeks.“I keep getting this message: ‘to Use Android Auto, please stop your car and follow the instructions on your phone.’ There is nothing to select or follow when opening up my phone. And the car is not moving at all. I have to clear data in setting every time now to get it to work,” one user explains on Google’s forums.In other words, while the prompt on the head unit requires users to run the setup experience on their phone, there’s no additional configuration that shows up on the mobile device. And the whole thing keeps coming back every time the device is connected to the head unit.For now, Google is yet to acknowledge the problem, but we’ll continue to monitor the reports and let you know if more information emerges.