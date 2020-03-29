Samsung Galaxy S20 Users Complaining of “Horrible” Experience with Android Auto

Waze Silently Updated with a Warning That Makes So Much Sense Today

The Galaxy S20 might be Samsung’s latest and greatest Android phone, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything’s supposed to work just flawlessly. 15 photos



There are several such complaints on Samsung’s forums (2,



“Recently purchased a new S20 and I can't get my Android auto to work. When I initially connect USB it will connect up and then the screen on the head unit goes black. If I go to the menu it shows the Android Auto is connected but if I select it again just a black screen. Any one with any ideas?” someone asks in one of the linked threads.



Samsung is yet to reply to these reports, so it’s hard to tell at this point if the issue concerns a compatibility issue that can be resolved with an update to Android Auto or the South Korean firm must fix the whole thing in its software.



But as it typically happens when such issues are encountered with a new (and pretty expensive) phone, it was all just a matter of time until people started expressing their frustration online.



“Horrible on Android Auto. Lots of issues trying to connect to my car. Even with new wire. It comes and go. Unacceptable for a $1400 phone,” one Samsung Galaxy S20 owner says.



Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Android Auto experience with Samsung Galaxy S20 is a mess for everyone. As I said not a long time ago, Android Auto worked just flawlessly with my Galaxy S20 review unit, obviously with the cable included in the box, so if you're experiencing any issues, sticking with the original Samsung cable could help get a smoother performance.