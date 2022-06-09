S&S-Engined Moulin Rouge Is Worth an AMG GT 4-Door, But Has Just Two Wheels and No Doors

By now, we’re used to dealing with custom motorcycle projects that are insanely expensive. Yet, given how most of these projects are based on existing motorcycles, hence someone could easily start making comparisons, garages usually don’t go too many times over the MSRP of the base bike.
But what happens when someone builds something from scratch? Well, in that case, it seems, the sky is the limit, and in this case, we can easily come across motorcycles priced about as much as a high-performance vehicle. Like, say, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
In America, this wonderful German car starts at $92,500, and although that might seem a lot for most of us, it’s considered in some circles a decent price given what the car has to offer. But how about a build with just two wheels and no doors being priced about as much?
That’s the case with the custom bike we have here, put together by a German talent going by the name of Augustin Motorcycles. The bike is called Moulin Rouge, and its sticker (check attached gallery for that) reads 83,300 euros, which at today’s exchange rates is… $89,200. Is it worth it? Well, have a look and you be the judge of that.
The build is all original, meaning it’s not based on something that existed before, but in line with what Augustin is used to making.
The frame is a monotube construction with an integrated 8.5-liter (2.2-gallon) fuel tank, and holds in its embrace an S&S 113ci engine, paired to an Ultima transmission with six gears. The front end is supported by a Showa fork and a 5-spoke 18-inch wheel, while the rear one comes with a swingarm, progressive suspension, and a matching 18-inch wheel.
Fully assembled, the Moulin Rouge measures 2,370 mm (93 inches) in length and weighs 450 kg (992 pounds).
In America, this wonderful German car starts at $92,500, and although that might seem a lot for most of us, it’s considered in some circles a decent price given what the car has to offer. But how about a build with just two wheels and no doors being priced about as much?
That’s the case with the custom bike we have here, put together by a German talent going by the name of Augustin Motorcycles. The bike is called Moulin Rouge, and its sticker (check attached gallery for that) reads 83,300 euros, which at today’s exchange rates is… $89,200. Is it worth it? Well, have a look and you be the judge of that.
The build is all original, meaning it’s not based on something that existed before, but in line with what Augustin is used to making.
The frame is a monotube construction with an integrated 8.5-liter (2.2-gallon) fuel tank, and holds in its embrace an S&S 113ci engine, paired to an Ultima transmission with six gears. The front end is supported by a Showa fork and a 5-spoke 18-inch wheel, while the rear one comes with a swingarm, progressive suspension, and a matching 18-inch wheel.
Fully assembled, the Moulin Rouge measures 2,370 mm (93 inches) in length and weighs 450 kg (992 pounds).